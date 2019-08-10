Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to visit Austin for fundraiser

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be in Austin Saturday for a fundraiser.

Buttigieg will meet with supporters at Buford’s Beer Garden on West Sixth Street at 6 p.m.

The Mayor of South Bend, Indiana is currently running in fifth place according to the latest polls released on Wednesday. He is one of nine Democratic candidates who have qualified for the third debate in Houston in September.

In order to participate in that debate, candidates must have $130,000 donations from unique donors and reached at least 2% in four different polls.

