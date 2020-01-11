WATCH LIVE: Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg kicks off his campaign in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Presidential candidate and former Mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg is in Austin Saturday for his first bus tour on the campaign trail.

Saturday marks what Bloomberg is calling “Day One” of his nationwide campaign to win the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election. In addition to Austin, Bloomberg has events in San Antonio and Dallas.

In a press release, Bloomberg’s campaign said it will organize 150 voter events across 27 states.

Bloomberg has spent more than $50 million nationwide on TV ads — more than $4 million of that on TV ads in Texas, according to Advertising Analytics.

Bloomberg has already jumped the largest hurdle for a campaign in Texas: having money to spread the message in every media market in Texas — paid for by his personal fortune.

Bloomberg’s Austin rally will be held at Central Machine Works at 4824 East Cesar Chavez Street.