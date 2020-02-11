President Trump’s last Austin visit cost local law enforcement $171K

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump’s Jan. 19 visit to Austin cost local law enforcement $171,278, according to Austin Police Department Sgt. David Daniels.

Daniels said the majority of that expense was overtime for law enforcement. Only about $7,006 was actually for regular, on-duty time.

“Expenditures for local public safety related to presidential visits are not reimbursed by the federal government,” Daniels said.

President Trump’s Nov. 20, 2019 visit to Austin also cost law enforcement $44,159.

By comparison, when Barack and Michelle Obama visited Austin in March 2016, their law enforcement costs totaled less than $28,000.

Although, APD noted that it was difficult to determine an exact cost because some of the overtime law enforcement worked was included with South by Southwest.