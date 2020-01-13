President Donald Trump to speak at American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Austin

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump will speak Jan. 19 at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention for the third year in a row, the organization announced.

The convention runs Jan. 17-22 at the Austin Convention Center. It is the group’s 101st convention.

“We are grateful that he has made agricultural issues a priority and look forward to welcoming him to Austin at a time when there is much to talk about, from trade progress to important regulatory reforms,” said Zippy Duvall, president of AFBF.