Preliminary vote on Land Development Code slated for Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New Land Development Code rules will start to take shape after a vote by the Austin City Council Monday.

Some of the proposed development codes focus on slowing gentrification in east Austin, and adding more housing density near central and west Austin.

The vote follows Saturday’s 10-hour hearing where hundreds of people showed up to hear and speak about recommendations.

The commission voted 9-3 to approve recommendations, which led to Monday’s preliminary vote by the city council.

The Land Development Code dictates what can be built where throughout Austin. This current process is the city’s latest attempt to overhaul the code.

It could also impact property values, although the chief appraiser of the Travis Central Appraisal District admitted that right now they have no idea how the Land Development Code will impact property values.