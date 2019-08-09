Preliminary results show no toxins found in Lady Bird Lake water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While low levels of a neurotoxin recently were found in two samples of algae near Red Bud Isle, the toxin was not found in any of the water or algae samples from other areas of Lady Bird Lake, according to the City of Austin.

In a release Friday, the city announced that early results indicate that much of the algae — which possibly could have caused at least two dog deaths — in other parts of the lake are harmless varieties.

Samples of water and algae were taken from eight locations on Lady Bird Lake and additional ones were taken from the Walsh Boat Ramp on Lake Austin and downstream of Longhorn Dam.

Red Bud Isle will remain closed until further notice. (KXAN)

Based on these test results, the city says the toxin appears to be localized at this time to the algae near Red Bud Isle, and Red Bud Isle remains closed. Signs were placed on Red Bud Isle Sunday evening to warn pet owners.

Residents should be aware, however, that algae can move and that exposure to water and algae should be minimized.

Pet owners should continue keeping their dogs out of Lady Bird Lake.

