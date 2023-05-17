AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Pre-K teacher at Wayside Schools in Austin was arrested Monday night on charges of possession of child pornography, according to Travis County records.

Records showed that 33-year-old Irving Perez was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

KXAN reached out to Wayside Schools for comment. The school confirmed the arrest of the teacher and said the arrest was made offsite.

“Parents in this classroom were personally notified [Wednesday,]” the school said.

As of Wednesday, Travis County jail records listed Perez in its system on possession of child pornography charges under a $20,000 bond.

“This is an active investigation and DPS has shared very little with us at this time but has stressed that this incident did not occur at our school and does not involve any students at our school,” a representative from Wayside Schools said.

The school said it was notified of a DPS investigation into Perez Monday afternoon.

“We pressed DPS for more details, as Mr. Perez was on duty and actively working. As more details could not be provided, Wayside Leadership made the decision to immediately escort the staff member off campus and to place him on administrative leave as our primary interest is always the safety of our scholars,” the school said.