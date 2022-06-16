AUSTIN (ABJ) — A few weeks ago, Austin fell from No. 5 to No. 13 on the U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best places to live in the country. Not too long ago, we were comfortably No. 1.

It’s not like Austin became a worse place to live overnight. And Austin still ranked No. 1 in Texas. But we’ve reported extensively on Austin’s high ranking in years past, so it feels like fair play to dissect the slide.

Why did Austin fall down this highly read list? U.S. News & World Report didn’t give much of an indication. For the “quality of life” score, U.S. News gave Austin a 6.6 — lower than places like Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Naples, Florida. In its write-up about Austin, the city was lauded for its live music scene, outdoor lifestyle and technology sector.

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal website.