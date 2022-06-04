AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 500 people are without power Saturday night near Gonzalo Garza High School. The outage started around 7 p.m.

According to Austin Energy’s outage map, the estimated time for power to be restored to those folks is midnight. It’s not clear yet what caused the outage.

On Austin Energy’s website, they say estimated times for power restoration are based on the following: “We make every effort to arrive at a realistic estimated restoration time based on the availability of our lineworkers, the extent of the damage, and the safety of our employees and customers.”

