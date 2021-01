AUSTIN (KXAN) — About 3,500 households in southeast Austin were briefly without power Sunday morning.

Austin Energy said the outage began at about 8:30 a.m.

By 9:35 a.m., power had been restored to a vast majority of the affected homes, Austin Energy said.

The Pleasant Valley and East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhoods were affected by the outage. The area included parts of East Riverside Drive, South Pleasant Valley Road and East Oltorf Street.