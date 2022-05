AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power was restored to the gates and ticket counters impacted by a brief outage Tuesday afternoon, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said.

The airport posted on Twitter that the outage had only impacted gates 16, 17, 18 19 and 21.

Ticketing operations are also no longer affected after crews restored power to ticket counters on the east side of the airport.

The airport said the outage was caused by a tripped circuit. No flights were affected.