AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travelers were left in the dark for over two hours and counting at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport early Wednesday morning.

The airport posted on social media confirming a power outage in Barbara Jordan Terminal. It said, “airport teams have been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage.” An AUS spokesperson told KXAN just before 6:30 a.m. that backup generators have kicked in and only partially brought back power.

AUS said no flights are departing as of 5:45 a.m. as crews work to find the cause of the outage and restore power. If you have a flight Wednesday morning, the airport is asking you to check your flight status as the time will change.

The Austin Police Department told KXAN around 5:30 a.m. that airport police are blocking entrances into the airport. AUS said airport roadways are closed for the time being.

Traffic backups are building along Highway 71 because of the closures. Travelers who have flights Wednesday morning are being advised not to drive into the airport at the moment, an AUS spokesperson said.

Right now, AUS said it doesn’t have an estimated time for when the power would be restored, but a KXAN photographer inside the terminal said an announcement was made that power is expected to be out for another hour. That was just before 5:45 a.m.

Austin Energy is working with AUS teams to assess the outage. The utility said all power lines near the airport are underground.

KXAN viewers sent in photos and videos showing the outage started as early as 4:30 a.m.

AUS is asking people to follow the instructions of AUS staff. The airport is expected to post updates on social media.

Power outage in Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (KXAN Viewer Photo)

This is the second issue the airport terminal has experienced within a month.

On Aug. 10, all passengers in Barbara Jordan Terminal had to evacuate due to a falsely-triggered fire alarm. The airport explained then a water main break on the airport apron, or the space where planes are parked as passengers board and deplane, set off the fire alarm. All evacuated passengers had to re-enter to terminal and be rescreened by security.

This past Friday was the second-busiest day ever at Austin’s airport as thousands of people traveled for the Labor Day holiday. A total of 34,611 departing passengers were recorded that day, airport officials said.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.