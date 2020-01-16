Power out in ‘several blocks’ of downtown Austin

This photo submitted by a view shows both police and electric company personnel at an intersection where the power is out.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Areas of downtown Austin are without power Friday.

Austin Energy confirmed that “several blocks in the downtown area” are without power due to a network issue caused by a non-Austin Energy crew damaging a line.

We are experiencing a network issue affecting several blocks in the downtown area. Initial information indicates a non-Austin Energy crew damaged a line. Our crews are currently assessing the situation and working to make repairs. — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) January 16, 2020

The western edge of the power outage appears to be San Antonio Street. It is unclear where the eastern edge of the outage is.

Blake Hawthorne, clerk at the Texas Supreme Court, says a power surge interrupted at the court and the Office of Court Administration. Their phones and website are down, but they can still process filings and receive email.

He says there was a small fire in a circuit box in another building, but we are trying to confirm that.

Due to a small fire in a circuit box in another building, a power surge interrupted power for @SupremeCourt_TX and the Office of Court Administration. We are still able to process filings and receive email—but our phone system is down. Our website is down too. — Blake Hawthorne (@blakeahawthorne) January 16, 2020

Austin Energy says the goal to restore power is by 1:30 p.m.

The outage is not showing up on Austin Energy’s outage map.

The outage caused the University of Texas at Austin’s Human Resources Office to close for the remainder of the day.