Power out in ‘several blocks’ of downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Areas of downtown Austin are without power Friday.
Austin Energy confirmed that “several blocks in the downtown area” are without power due to a network issue caused by a non-Austin Energy crew damaging a line.
The western edge of the power outage appears to be San Antonio Street. It is unclear where the eastern edge of the outage is.
Blake Hawthorne, clerk at the Texas Supreme Court, says a power surge interrupted at the court and the Office of Court Administration. Their phones and website are down, but they can still process filings and receive email.
He says there was a small fire in a circuit box in another building, but we are trying to confirm that.
Austin Energy says the goal to restore power is by 1:30 p.m.
The outage is not showing up on Austin Energy’s outage map.
The outage caused the University of Texas at Austin’s Human Resources Office to close for the remainder of the day.