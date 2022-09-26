AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vehicle hit a pole near a northwest Austin school early Monday morning, knocking out power to the campus and nearby neighborhood, according to Austin Energy.

The utility said the neighborhood has power back now, but crews are still working to restore energy to Summitt Elementary School. Austin Energy estimated it will be at least until noon until the school gets power back.

Crews responded at 2:30 a.m. after the pole was struck just before 1 a.m. at the corner of Amherst and Cassady Drives, Austin Energy said. Crews had to hoist up a new pole as a result.

The utility’s outage map shows the outage is still affecting 84 customers in the area as of 9 a.m. Monday. Originally, 300 customers were without power because of the crash.

Vehicle hits pole near northwest Austin school, knocking out power (Austin Energy Photo)

