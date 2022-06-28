AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday night storms knocked out power to people across the Central Texas area. Crews spent the overnight restoring that power.

As of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Austin Energy said just under 400 customers did not have power.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative reported two meters out in Williamson County.

Oncor said at 6:30 a.m. around 1,267 customers in Williamson County and 282 in Travis County have no power.

Bluebonnet Electric said 169 meters are out in Bastrop County, and 59 meters are out in Travis County.