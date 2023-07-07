AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local nonprofit is bringing business to local breweries and restaurants while assisting animals in need.

Throughout the month of July, Austin Pets Alive! is hosting its annual fundraiser, Pours for Pets.

This passport-style event benefits APA!’s lifesaving programs that have helped Austin remain the longest-running No Kill city in the nation.

Juan Negrette is a public relations specialist with Austin Pets Alive!

“It’s a great way for the community to go out and enjoy a drink in this hot weather while giving back at the same time,” Negrette said.

People can purchase a passport for $45 and bring it to 15 local businesses, where they can receive a complimentary beverage of choice.

Amy Cartwright is the co-founder of Independence Brewing, one of the businesses participating in this fundraiser.

“This is a really easy way for businesses like us to give back to Austin Pets Alive!, while allowing people to come in on their own time to places that they like to go to anyways,” Cartwright said.

Last year, APA! said it raised more than $4,000 through this fundraiser. This year, the nonprofit said it was trying to raise more than $7,000.

“Buying a passport is directly helping us save over 12,000 animals,” Negrette said. “Which is how many animals we saved last year.”

Participating Locations:

The ABGB

Bodhi’s Hideaway

Bouldin Acres

Central Machine Works

Friends and Allies

Hank’s l House Wine

Independence Brewing

Radio Coffee & Beer

Scholz Garten

South Austin Beer Garden

St. Elmo Brewing

Last Stand Brewing

The Watering Bowl

Wanderlust

The passports are valid for use through July 31.

To purchase a passport, you can visit the APA! website.