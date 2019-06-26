Potential buyer accused of shooting man who set up social media sale, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a man suspected of shooting another man at a northeast Austin apartment complex Saturday during a sales transaction set up through a social media account.

Police responded to the call of the shooting around 9:20 a.m. at the Wildwood Apartments on Cameron Road in Austin. Once officers arrived at the scene they found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was able to speak with them for only a short moment before he was sedated. He said someone had demanded his money and shot him when he refused.

The victim was brought to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Monday, June 24, the victim regained consciousness and was able to talk to investigators.

The victim told officers he made arrangements with the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Emilio Ray Colunga-Malave, to come to his apartment for a purchase. He said the transaction was planned through a social media account and that he had made a previous purchase from him in the past.

According to the victim, he saw Colunga-Malave exit a silver colored SUV and pull out a semiautomatic handgun. The victim said Colunga-Malave demanded money and he turned to run away but was shot multiple times.

The victim said after he fell to the ground, Colunga-Malave walked over to him and demanded more money. The victim said he told Colunga-Malave “no” at which point he was shot again and Colunga-Malave fled the scene.

Police searched the victim’s phone and were able to identify Colunga-Malave through the social media site used to set up the transaction. The victim was shown a photo lineup and he identified Colunga-Malave as the man who shot him with 100% confidence.

According to police, an arrest warrant has been filed for Colunga-Malave. Once in custody, he faces a $50,000 bond and will have to stay at least 200-yards away from the victim.