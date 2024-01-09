AUSTIN (KXAN) — Potato Expo 2024 is tapping into “all things Texas” and bringing festivities with good food, like barbecue, music and more. But most importantly, there will be a plethora or potatoes to be had.

The Austin Convention will host the expo from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., on Jan. 10 and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Jan. 11, in Exhibit 4, according to a media advisory from the National Potato Council. This is the event’s 16th year and is the second time it will be held in Austin, the release said.

Various companies and organizations exhibiting at the event will “represent the entire potato supply chain,” and will showcase potato growing, harvesting, distribution, as well as processing.

To find the full schedule on the expo, visit the Potato Expo website.