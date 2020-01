AUSTIN (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody says one person is dead after a Wednesday night crash in far northwest Austin.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Parmer Lane and Anderson Mill Road.

According to the sheriff, this was a single-car crash. A person in the back seat died. They don’t believe that person was wearing a seat belt.

Northbound traffic on Parmer was shut down until 12:30 a.m.