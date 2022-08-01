AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — As South Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. builds its next-generation semiconductor plant in Central Texas, and considers an even larger investment, there is no doubt Austin will see more travelers from Asia in the years to come.

Airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic already fly direct from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to London, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Germany’s Lufthansa fly direct to mainland Europe.

A direct flight to an Asian business center is the logical next step for one of the nation’s fastest-growing aviation hubs. An international route across the Pacific to Seoul, Tokyo or Hong Kong would further uplift the airport’s status and galvanize the city’s position as an international destination.

