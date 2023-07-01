AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cracked road on a portion of the US-183 frontage road was temporarily patched Friday ahead of the 4th of July weekend, a Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) spokesperson told KXAN.

The cracked road was reported on the US-183 Toll at 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd, CTRMA said.

More specifically, CTRMA said the cracked road was in front of the YMCA, and it was temporarily patched and open to traffic Friday. There was no timeline for a permanent fix, nor does the company know what caused the issue.

Furthermore, CTRMA said the southbound side of US-183 is still in the process of being repaired but is currently open to traffic. The contractor will be back out to complete the second half following the July 4th weekend, so the community should expect some additional traffic impacts next week, CTRMA said.