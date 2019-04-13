Portion of I-35 near Round Rock reopened following multi-vehicle crash

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic file photo (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A portion of Interstate highway 35 is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash, according to a tweet from the Texas Department of transportation.

Southbound traffic on I-35 at Farm to Market Road 3406 near Round Rock is closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

TxDOT has reported that the road has reopened, but the pavement is still wet. They are urging drivers to proceed with caution.