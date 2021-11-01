Portable restrooms, bottled water delivered to Bowie High School amid large water leak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A large water leak reported at Bowie High School is causing the school to lose 26,000 gallons an hour, Austin ISD said.

The water leak was discovered Monday morning, the district said. Portable restrooms and hand sanitizer are being delivered to the school.

“This will take several hours to fix with repairs likely lasting into the afternoon,” said the district on Twitter.

The kitchen will still be able to serve lunch to students and several pallets of bottled water and gallon jugs are also being delivered to the school, the district said.

A district spokesperson said the cause of the leak is unknown, but it is located in a space under the building.

