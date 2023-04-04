AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cain & Abel’s, the popular West Campus bar and restaurant near the University of Texas, is entering its final month at the corner of 24th Street and Rio Grande Street.

According to a project plan filed with the City of Austin, the land where the Texas Longhorns bar stands is expected to be turned into student housing high-rise.

Bleyl Engineering filed the project plan along with 24 RG LLC to develop on the site of at 2313 Rio Grande St.

However, the bar won’t be moving too far away.

Cain & Abel’s management told KXAN Tuesday the bar is moving to 907 W. 24th Street, which is about two blocks away from the current location.

Management said April 28 is the last day in the original location. Cain & Abel’s is tentatively expected to reopen at the new location sometime in May.

A City of Austin application shows a demolition permit is pending for April 27 and April 28 for the original Cain & Abel’s location.