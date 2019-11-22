Popular south Austin wedding venue Mercury Hall, to close in 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Mercury Hall, located on four acres of land with a whitewashed church in South Austin, has been a popular wedding venue since their move to Austin from Mercury, Texas in the late 90s.

Now, Merc Properties has announced that the venue is set to close in June 2021.

Merc Properties purchased the property in 2005 and completed renovations on the property with the help of architect, Michael Hsu, to change the landscaping and outbuildings to enhance attendee’s experience.

All events booked between now and June 2021 will go on as planned, according to a press release from Mercury Hall’s website. Any new reservations between now and June 2021 are also assured that bookings will be honored.

Mercury Hall has received plenty of critical acclaim over the years, including “Best of Weddings” from the Knot, “Austin’s Finest Wedding Professionals” from the Austin Wedding Guide and has regularly been voted as one of Austin’s “Best Wedding Venues” by the Austin Chronicle Reader’s Poll.

While business has grown over the years, the company cites in their press release that property taxes have tripled over the last five years, and having an event venue of this size is “not a viable use on a property of this size and central location.”

In the statement, Mercury Hall expressed gratitude to the community and will raffle off one date per month to a local non-profit at 75% off, or $50 per hour. Interested parties may contact Venue Manager Courtney Landers via email at courtney@mercuryhall.com.

The venue will draw one winner per month and can choose any open date between the date of winning and the next three months following the drawing.