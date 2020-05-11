Popular Austin restaurant Shady Grove closes permanently

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Popular Austin restaurant Shady Grove is closing permanently, effective immediately, a spokesperson confirmed to KXAN.

The casual, comfort food restaurant on Barton Springs Road has been serving food and local music for nearly 30 years. Shady Grove, started by the founders of Chuy’s, opened in 1992.

The Unplugged at the Grove music series started in 1993 just a year after the restaurant opened its doors. The predominately spring/summer music series hosted local and national musicians nearly every Thursday from April to September.

Rusty Zagst joined Shady Grove as a bus boy in the restaurant’s infancy stage, working his way up to managing partner.

“We are not in a position to survive this current pandemic,” Zagst said. “Shady Grove is in the restaurant experience and no one is real sure what that restaurant experience is going to look like.”

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the country, Shady Grove and all Austin restaurants were ordered to close for dine-in service on March 17 by Austin/Travis County and, later, by an executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Restaurants were still allowed to provide takeout or delivery service options. It appears Shady Grove was offering takeout service during the pandemic.

Gov. Abbott allowed restaurants to re-open to 25% capacity on May 1 as part of Phase 1 in the state’s plan to reopen Texas. However, it appears the six week lapse of business is forcing Shady Grove to close its doors for good.