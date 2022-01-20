Pool weather? City of Austin pools won’t open until temps above freezing, except one

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Barton Springs Pool on May 8

FILE — Barton Springs pool on a day when it was much warmer than temperatures we will see Jan. 21, 2022.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you desperately want to swim Friday morning, despite frigid temperatures and biting winds, you’re going to have to do it at Barton Springs Pool, and it’s going to be “at your own risk.”

Austin Parks and Recreation said Barton Springs Pool will open at 5:30 a.m. Friday, but guarded swim will not start until temperatures hit 33 degrees, which by the way, we still wouldn’t consider pool weather.

Other city pools will not open until temperatures are above freezing.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Travis County through 6 a.m. Friday. The high on Friday is expected to be 47 degrees.

For the latest on City Parks and Recreations closures check out its website. Here are the warning signs for hypothermia while you’re at it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss