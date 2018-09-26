Pool fees increase in Austin by a few dollars
AUSTIN (KXAN) — People planning to play in the pool in Austin will have to pay more starting Oct. 1, as new fees go into effect.
Adults will have to pay another $2 and children an extra $1 to go to any pool. Non-resident prices saw bigger increases.
"I think there's a lot of people with lower income who can't afford to get into pools and the problem is all the free pools close by mid-August and it's still hot as hell," said Kakii Keenan, an avid swimmer and Austin resident who says the costs won't impact her bottom line, but worries about others.
The charts below outlines the changes:
Barton Springs Pool
|
2018 Fees
|
2019 Fees
|Resident:
|Resident:
|
Adults $3
|Adults $5
|Seniors $1
|Seniors $2
|Juniors $2
|Juniors $3
|Children $1
|Children $2
|Non-resident:
|Non-resident:
|Adults $8
|Adults $9
|Seniors $4
|Seniors $5
|Junior $4
|Juniors $5
|Children $3
|Children $4
Other municipal pools
|
2018 Fees
|
2019 Fees
|Resident
|Resident
|
Adults $3
|Adults $5
|Seniors $1
|Seniors $2
|Juniors $2
|Juniors $3
|Children $1
|Children $2
|Non-resident
|Non-resident
|Adults $4
|Adults $9
|Seniors $2
|Seniors $5
|Junior $3
|Juniors $5
|Children $2
|Children $4
"I know it seems like a big increase, however, we haven't had an increase in 15 years for our resident rates," said Jodi Jay, director at the Aquatic Division Office.
The entrance fee increases were outlined in the Aquatic Master Plan, and officials estimate the price changes will provide $1.1 million more revenue for general maintenance, operations, repairs and upgrades to facilities.
"We will now be able to take some preventative measures," said Jay. "We're going to buy some pumps and some motors and go ahead and replace the older ones in our system instead of waiting for them to fail."
Austin pools have been plagued by maintenance issues in the past few years. Last summer, seven were placed on critical watch lists and a number closed because of leaks. Two pools, Govalle and Shipe, were shut down this summer for renovations.
