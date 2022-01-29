Police working homicide after woman shot dead near northeast Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was shot dead near a motel in northeast Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Austin Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Walnut Forest Motel in the 11500 block of N I-35 at about 2:56 a.m. Saturday.

The female victim died at the scene. Police did not have any information about a suspect related to the homicide.

APD is also investigating after an officer shot a man in the 7100 block of N I-35 on Saturday morning. Chief Joseph Chacon said police were looking for a shooting suspect when the man was shot by the officer.

Investigators are working to determine if there is a link between that incident and the homicide, Chacon said.