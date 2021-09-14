Police: Woman dies a little over 2 weeks after being hit by car in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified a 67-year-old woman who died a little over two weeks after being hit by a car while crossing the street the morning of Aug. 24.

APD said she was Mary Arencibia. The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. that day at the intersection of Pearce Lane and Las Alas Trail in southeast Austin.

Police said the initial investigation shows Arencibia was crossing the street when a 2014 Hyundai Accent traveling on Pearce Lane hit her. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died on Sept. 8.

APD said anyone with details about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.