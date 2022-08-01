AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a woman reported she was assaulted overnight near a downtown Austin bus stop.

University of Texas at Austin Police said on Monday just after 2:30 a.m., a woman flagged down officers and told them she was assaulted by a man in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. That’s near East 15th Street.

Because this assault was off campus, UTPD alerted the Austin Police Department, which took the lead in investigating the case, UTPD explained. It’s being considered a robbery by threat.

UTPD gave a description of the suspect, who is reportedly a Black man in his early 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a black t-shirt and shorts.

The suspect was last seen walking north on Trinity Street, according to UTPD.

UTPD said you can direct tips about the assault to APD by calling 311. More information can be found on the UTPD website.