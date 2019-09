AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are warning the public about a potentially lethal batch of narcotics being sold in the city.

Police say early Saturday morning three people overdosed and were taken to the Dell Seton Medical Center. One of the three patients died.

APD public safety alert regarding potentially lethal batch of narcotics – https://t.co/SGyB8j4Wmm — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) September 28, 2019

According to APD, the drug goes by various names like molly, X or ecstasy.

Anyone with information about these drugs are encouraged to call the narcotics tip line at 512-974-8600.