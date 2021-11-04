Police: UT student pepper-sprayed, robbed of cell phone in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin student was robbed of their cell phone Wednesday night in central Austin. Police are still searching for the robber.

The UT Police Department says it happened around 11:30 p.m. at Adams-Hemphill Neighborhood Park.

Austin Police responded to the report near 100 East 27th Street, UTPD says. The student reported the robber sprayed them with pepper spray and stole their cell phone.

Officers looked for the suspect at the time, according to UTPD, but they didn’t find him.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, who is about 5’10” with curly hair. He was wearing a puffy jacket and N95 mask, according to UTPD.

UTPD says it’s investigating the robbery. If anyone has details, you can call the department at (512) 471-4441 and select extension 9. The Austin Police Department is also investigating.

This comes after a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting late Sunday night in West Campus. While the victim in the shooting isn’t affiliated with UT, officials say, parents of students are still calling for more safety efforts around campus.