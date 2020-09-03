LIVE: Police, SWAT responding to person barricaded in south Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SWAT has been called out to the scene of a person barricaded in a home in south Austin on Wednesday evening, according to the Austin Police Department.

Neighbors tell KXAN the incident is happening on Garbacz Drive. That’s near Menchaca Road.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, and neighbors are being asked to evacuate.

Officers are expected to give an update on the situation Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

  • SWAT response in south Austin (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)
