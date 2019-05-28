Man in custody after firing shots inside south Austin home during SWAT response

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SWAT responded to a home on Slaughter Lane May 28, 2019 ( KXAN Photo/Julie Karam )

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting inside a south Austin home while Austin Police Department SWAT was outside was taken into custody Tuesday.

Police first tweeted about the situation just before 9:50 a.m. at the 800 block of West Slaughter Lane, which is west of South First Street. The area was cleared by 11 a.m.

Police say they were called to investigate a disturbance, but do not know what started the disturbance. Officers tried to contact the man inside but he barricaded himself in.

While SWAT was outside, the man fired several shots inside, Austin police say. Eventually, the man left the home peacefully and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. APD added that charges are pending.

APD says no one was hurt and neighbors who were evacuated were let back into their homes.