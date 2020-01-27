Police: Suspect accused of punching, robbing victim on UT campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police responded to a robbery on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Sunday night.

A release from UT Austin police said someone punched the victim and stole their cell phone around 7 p.m. It happened at Sid Richardson Hall.

The incident happened as Gov. Greg Abbott called on University of Texas President Greg Fenves to increase safety measures after two UT students were stabbed in the downtown area on Thursday.

Fenves said he is working with the UT System to get additional funding to improve safety on and around campus.

UT police have identified a suspect in this robbery but if anyone has information, they are asked to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.