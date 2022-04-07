AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police released additional photos Thursday of the car caught on camera hitting a cyclist near the Long Center and speeding off the evening of March 30. Officers are still searching for the driver.

KXAN spoke to the cyclist, Nick Gardiner, last week, who said he believes the driver hit him out of road rage. Video from the GoPro of a bystander shows Gardiner riding on W. Riverside Drive, when a car appearing to change lanes hits Gardiner and drives off.

Gardiner told us last week he doesn’t have any broken bones but had severe road rash, a golf-ball sized lump on his knee and bruising on his palms.

Austin Police told KXAN previously the case was being investigated as aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

In an update Thursday, officers said the car, described as a possible 2003 white Honda Accord coupe, “intentionally swerved and struck the cyclist.” The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Riverside Drive.

Photos of white Honda coupe caught on camera hitting a cyclist the evening of March 30, 2022. (APD Photos)

Gardiner explained he had reflectors on the front and back of his bike, as well as a light. He said the driver was “harassing” him for about half a mile — at one point rolling down his window to yell at Gardiner.

“I got lucky. If it went any other way, I don’t think I’d be talking to you right now,” he said in an interview last week.