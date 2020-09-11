Police, SWAT work to get man involved in alleged domestic disturbance out of north Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are currently working to get a man involved in an alleged domestic disturbance out of a north Austin motel room where he barricaded himself Friday morning.

Police said they’re using SWAT officers as well as negotiators to end the situation “peacefully.” It’s happening at the America’s Best Value Inn on E. Koenig Lane, which is near Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 290.

Police said they responded to the motel at about 10:30 a.m. Friday for a potential disturbance. When officers arrived, they said a woman flagged them down to tell them she was involved in a “disturbance” with a man. The man will now not come out of a motel room, and police said they believe he is armed.

Police said the woman has been taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the reported disturbance.

Police evacuated the other motel rooms as well as the IHOP nearby, while they work to get the man out of the motel room.

“Our ultimate goal is to keep everyone safe,” Cpl. Destiny Silva told reporters Friday afternoon during a media briefing.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it got a call at 12:11 p.m. Medics are on scene but haven’t treated anyone or taken them to the hospital.

A SWAT team was called out to a north Austin hotel Friday afternoon. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

