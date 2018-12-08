Police seek protester who allegedly attacked elderly man Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police seek help in identifying a suspect in connection with an assault that left an elderly man injured in November.

On Nov. 10, several members of the ‘Defend our Hoodz’ group protested outside an art exhibition at the 1600 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road, police wrote in a press release.

Officials say a man, 68, left the exhibit and found himself surrounded by members of the protest group. An altercation ensued during which two protestors allegedly attacked the victim, leaving him injured.

One suspect, 32-year-old Benjamin Paul-Jordan Weir, was arrested at the scene for assault. However, when police reviewed a video of the attack, they discovered a second suspect.

In the video, the second suspect is seen to be a white man with long brown hair and a mustache. See the video of the assault below.

The APD Child Abuse Unit also investigates injury to elderly cases and is asking for public help in identifying the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to the Crime Stoppers or APD Child Abuse Unit at (512) 974-6880.

‘Defend our Hoodz’ is an Austin-based protest group that purports itself to be against the gentrification of neighborhoods.