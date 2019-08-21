Police seek information on suspects in Sephora store robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Investigators are asking public help to identify three suspects connected to a series of robberies at Austin-area Sephora stores.

The three women shown in a video released by the Austin Police Department are accused of stealing merchandise from Sephora stores in Austin since April 2018.

Police say in August 2018 a Sephora store employee was threatened by a woman in a striped dress who claimed she had a knife.

The women are accused of stealing at least $2,758 worth of merchandise from Sephora stores in 2018 alone, according to Austin police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS