Police seek help in identifying woman who picked fight with stranger and assaulted her

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help to identify a female suspect who appears on video to have been walking along Seventh Street on April 6 and trying to start fights with random strangers.

Police say the suspect verbally assaulted the victim before hitting her in the face. The woman then continued punching the victim over and over again. The suspect’s friends also assaulted the group who were with the victim and who were trying to stop the fight.

Austin Police Department says the suspect and her friends then went to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless.

The female suspect is described as:

Black

About 5’5″

Average build

Hair in two buns

Last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white sleeves and dark pants

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245 or text “Tip 103” and your message to CRIMES or using APD’s Crime Stoppers App.