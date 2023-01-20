AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects involved in multiple break-ins and burglaries.

The incidents happened between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28. APD said multiple units were burglarized at three separate locations in downtown Austin.

They happened in the 70 block of Rainey Street, 100 block of Colorado Street, and 500 block of West Avenue, according to APD.

The suspects, whose descriptions and photos are below, were seen driving a black 2021-23 model Cadillac Escalade into a parking garage before breaking into one of the buildings.

Suspect 1 is described as:

Black male

Mid-to-late 20s

Low fade haircut with a thin goatee

Average build

Last seen wearing a black hoodie

One of three suspects of several downtown Austin burglaries that happened at the end of 2022. (Image courtesy: Austin Police Department)

Suspect 2 is described as:

Black male

20-25 years old

Thin build

“Bushy” hair

Last seen wearing a black hoodie

One of three suspects of several downtown Austin burglaries that happened at the end of 2022. (Image courtesy: Austin Police Department)

Suspect 3 is described as:

Black male

25-30 years old

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie and an M-G baseball cap

One of three suspects of several downtown Austin burglaries that happened at the end of 2022. (Image courtesy: Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incidents should call the APD Burglary tip line at (512) 974-6941. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. Police say one of the victims is offering an additional $15,000 reward.