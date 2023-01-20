AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects involved in multiple break-ins and burglaries.
The incidents happened between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28. APD said multiple units were burglarized at three separate locations in downtown Austin.
They happened in the 70 block of Rainey Street, 100 block of Colorado Street, and 500 block of West Avenue, according to APD.
The suspects, whose descriptions and photos are below, were seen driving a black 2021-23 model Cadillac Escalade into a parking garage before breaking into one of the buildings.
Suspect 1 is described as:
- Black male
- Mid-to-late 20s
- Low fade haircut with a thin goatee
- Average build
- Last seen wearing a black hoodie
Suspect 2 is described as:
- Black male
- 20-25 years old
- Thin build
- “Bushy” hair
- Last seen wearing a black hoodie
Suspect 3 is described as:
- Black male
- 25-30 years old
- Last seen wearing a grey hoodie and an M-G baseball cap
Anyone with information about this incidents should call the APD Burglary tip line at (512) 974-6941. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. Police say one of the victims is offering an additional $15,000 reward.