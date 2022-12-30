Food truck trailer stolen from the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive on Nov. 3 (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for two suspects who officers believe stole a food truck trailer from William Cannon Drive.

The trailer was stolen on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.

The Austin Police Department said two suspects were in a white Dodge Dakota truck with an extended cab. The model of the truck is 1991-1996.

Suspect vehicle of food truck trailer theft.

Police said the suspects used the truck to steal the trailer.

APD said one of the suspects left the area on foot. He’s described as a white or Hispanic man and was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel, blue jeans and a black ball cap.

Suspect of food truck trailer theft.

The other suspect, the driver of the truck, is described as a Black or Hispanic man and was last seen wearing a white shirt and yellow high-visibility safety vest with blue pants and a white stripe.

Suspect of food truck trailer theft.

Anyone with any details should call APD at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.