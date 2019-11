AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for armed suspects after they allegedly robbed a jewelry store in south Austin on Sunday night.

Police responded to the Mustang Jewelry and Pawn store at 5510 South Congress Avenue just after 7 p.m. The area is just west of I-35 near Stassney Lane.

Officers set up a perimeter and also launched their helicopter to search for the suspects.

Police said it was unknown, at last report, what they were able to get away with.

No one was injured.