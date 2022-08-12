AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for the suspect of a robbery that happened at Footlocker in east Austin.

Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes. It happened Thursday, July 21 at 12:34 p.m. at the Footlocker in the Capital Plaza, at 5405 N. IH-35 Service Road.

Police described the suspect as a 6’1″ Black man with a thin build and short hair. He was seen wearing a black wave cap, black cloth mask, black/gray windbreaker, white shirt, navy shorts, and black shoes with white soles.

Suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin (Photo from Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.