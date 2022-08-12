AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for the suspect of a robbery that happened at Footlocker in east Austin.
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes. It happened Thursday, July 21 at 12:34 p.m. at the Footlocker in the Capital Plaza, at 5405 N. IH-35 Service Road.
Police described the suspect as a 6’1″ Black man with a thin build and short hair. He was seen wearing a black wave cap, black cloth mask, black/gray windbreaker, white shirt, navy shorts, and black shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.