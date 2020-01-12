Police searching for suspect after man was seriously injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in east Austin Saturday night.

Austin police first thought the man was shot when they arrived at the scene because the victim couldn’t speak, but investigators say after speaking with him at the hospital, he was possibly hit with a rock.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Manor Rd. in Windsor Park around 10:30 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the man to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other, and at last report, police could not provide a suspect description.