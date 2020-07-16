Police searching for southeast Austin homicide suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect in connection with a homicide July 13 on Wickersham Lane in southeast Austin.

Police say they responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 3 p.m. at an apartment complex on Wickersham Lane, and when officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man still breathing but with obvious signs of trauma. The man was taken to the hospital, but died just before 4 p.m. He has yet to be identified by police as his family hasn’t been notified.

The initial investigation revealed there had been a dispute related to the victim’s vehicle, which had been stolen three days prior, authorities said. There are multiple people that could be connected with the homicide, authorities said after detectives conducted witness interviews.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Austin Police Department’s homicide division at 512-974-8477 or use the new Crime Stoppers app.

This is Austin’s 24th homicide of the year.