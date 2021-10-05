Police search for man accused of theft at east Austin laundry mat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of theft at an east Austin laundry mat.

Police say a Black man walked into a laundry mat at 1925 Gaston Place Drive and stole a wallet from another man who was doing laundry the morning of Sept. 17.

Surveillance video released by APD shows the man walk up behind the victim and reach into his pockets before walking out.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD Detectives at (512) 974-8519 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.