AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identifying a man accused of firing shots at a person on the Barton Creek Greenbelt over the weekend, APD said on social media.

On Saturday, officers responded to Barton Creek Greenbelt trailhead near Spyglass Drive and Barton Skyway, according to police. Officers found a victim and several witnesses when they arrived on the scene, who said a man in the trail area fired shots in the direction of at least one person.

Officers searched the area but did not find anyone, according to police. APD said the public using the greenbelts should “exercise situational awareness and caution.”

On Monday, police had not yet identified a suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. People may remain anonymous. People can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.