AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three women connected to a vehicle burglary that happened over the weekend in the Bull Creek Preserve.

APD said video showed the women get out of an SUV and break the window of a pickup truck before stealing several items from the truck. This happened Sunday, Sept. 17 around 5:30 p.m.

The suspects’ descriptions are below:

Suspect 1

Black female

Mid 20’s

She was last seen wearing dark jeans and a brown t-shirt

Suspect 1 in car burglary at Bull Creek Preserve Sept. 17, 2023 (Photo: Austin Police Department)

Suspect 2

Black female

Mid 30’s

Heavy build

Tattoos in her bottom left leg

Long, red braids

She was last seen wearing blue jeans shorts and a white tank top

Suspect 2 in car burglary at Bull Creek Preserve Sept. 17, 2023 (Photo: Austin Police Department)

Suspect 3

Black female

Late 20’s years of age

Medium build

Orange hair

She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a black Nike shirt

Suspect 3 in car burglary at Bull Creek Preserve Sept. 17, 2023 (Photo: Austin Police Department)

Suspect Vehicle

Mercedes-Benz

SUV

Color: Champagne

Older model

Suspect vehicle in car burglary at Bull Creek Preserve Sept. 17, 2023 (Photo: Austin Police Department)

APD reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings when visiting public parks. “Criminals may watch the victims when they hide their valuables or move them to the vehicle’s trunk. Always be alert, and never leave valuables in plain sight,” APD said.



Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.